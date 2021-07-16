Grants Pass School Board fires ‘I Resolve’ educators for ‘policy violations’Grants Pass School Board fires ‘I Resolve’ educators for ‘policy violations’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two Grants Pass educators were fired Thursday night after violating school district policies. NBC5 News told you this spring about how the two women were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation at both the state and federal level on the internet. Some called the comments made by the educators insensitive and asked for their termination. Now for the first time, we’re hearing from the former educators.
A 4-hour hearing resulted in two Grants Pass educators getting fired Thursday night.
“It’s sad to see that we are being punished for giving ideas. And we don’t think any educator has to go through that,” said Rachel Damiano, former North Middle School Assistant Principal.
A 4-to-3 vote made it a close call. Ultimately after hiring a private investigator the Grants Pass School Board agreed with the final investigation recommending to fire North Middle School’s Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart.
“I think it became very clear that it was about our speech and not in violation of board policy,” said Damiano.
However, the hearing didn’t come without debate. The conversation of the first amendment and educators split the board. Supporters shouting to let the educators keep their jobs. But after much discussion, the board decided the hearing was over policy violation, not speech.
“After reading the hundreds of pages of the investigation and reading hundreds of emails from community members I had a pretty good idea of how I was going to vote in the meeting,” said Brian Delagrange.
“Everybody came with their opinion formed. So I don’t think anyone knew how it was gonna turn out,” said Gary Richardson, Grants Pass School Board Member who voted against terminating both educators.
But the fight isn’t over for the former educators.
Friday is their first hearing on a federal lawsuit against Grants Pass School District 7. They are suing over alleged first amendment violations, including freedom of speech and religion.
“Even if people are in opposition of us or they don’t agree with our resolutions we can find common ground,” said Katie Medart.
They hope by winning this case it’ll give educators their freedom back.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]