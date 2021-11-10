Grants Pass School Board reinstates ‘I Resolve’ educators

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Grants Pass School Board reversed its previous decision, to terminate two of its employees. The Grants Pass School District is now bringing back educators, Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart.

The board previously voted 4 to 3 in support of the superintendent’s recommendation, to fire the educators, back in July.

Earlier this year, the two educators lost their jobs, after sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet. They were fired, not for their involvement in the ‘I Resolve’ movement, but for using district equipment for a personal project.

Damiano and Medart say they look forward to partnering with the district, as the two are re-established in their positions.

“Just looking forward to the conversation and how do we come together to actually model what reconciliation can look like, and how we help restore peace as we move forward,” said Medart

Right now, they say it’s unclear if they’ll be back in their same positions. But both educators say they’re thankful to the community for the support.

“Overall a lot of excitement, a lot of relief and hope,” said Damiano.

The school district released a statement reading in part, “We have school board policies in place, to support safe environments for students and staff, and we will continue protecting the well-being of everyone in our schools.”