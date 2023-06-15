Grass fire south of Rogue River contained, firefighters say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews tackled a fire along Interstate 5 near the community of Rogue River.

The Rogue River Fire Department said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jackson County Fire District 1 responded to a grass fire on the northbound side of I-5 at milepost 48.

After attacking the fire from I-5 and North River Road, the fire was quickly contained and held at 1.5 acres in size.

Jackson County Fire District 1 was helped by Evans Valley Fire District 6, Fire District 3, Rural Metro Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

