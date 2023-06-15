Medford Cruise returns this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 38th annual Medford Cruise will kick off this Saturday.

The event will be from 11 am to 4 pm at Fichtner Mainwaring Park followed by a car parade through Medford downtown at 5 pm.

450 cars have already resisted for the event and they expect to have 200 more.

“We could well over have 600 cars this year, there are coming from as far as Florida and as close as down the street, so its going to be a really great car show. all of our events are free for people to attend”, said Bill Maentz, Medford Cruise Association.

The funds collected from this event are used to support children through various organizations like Medford Parks and Recreation, Boy Scouts, and Hearts with a Mission to name a few.

The best of cruise trophy will be awarded at 7:30 pm Saturday.

