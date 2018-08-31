Greenway fires under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Firefighters in Medford are investigating four fires that started along the Bear Creek Greenway Friday evening.
Fire crews first got a report of a fire burning on the Greenway across Bear Creek from Railroad Park just after 8 p.m. Friday. While firefighters were working to put that out, more flames were reported to the south towards Biddle Road.
Firefighters say that those fires probably started separately from each other.
“There’s enough distance that they were separate starts. So, exactly what caused them, we don’t have a determination yet.”
An investigation into how those fires started is underway. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.