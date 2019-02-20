Ground breaks on Holly Theatre restoration

MEDFORD, Ore. — Ground has officially broken as the first phase of restoration work began at the Holly Theatre Tuesday.
Actor Jim Belishi joined crews and community leaders to host a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
The historic theatre was saved from demolition 10 years ago. Now thanks to private fundraising, tax credits and some money from the state, the old 1930s-era building is finally being brought back to life.
“It’s beautiful to see a community come together to support something that will be giving back to the community with joy, entertainment,” said actor Jim Belushi. “Holly Theatre has magic in it right now that needs to be released, so my hopes and dreams is to bring magic to this community, be part of the magic and experience the magic.”
For now, restoration work will take place on the first and second floor lobbies, box office and restrooms.
The renovation is expected to be complete by the middle of 2020, though they still need more than $3 million.
If you’d like to help, donations can be made at hollytheatre.org