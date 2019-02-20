Murder trial starts Tuesday in 2016 death of young woman

MEDFORD, Ore. — Nearly two and a half years later, a southern Oregon man accused of killing a young woman is finally going to trial.
“She was taken away by a monster,” said Laurie Stadheim, victim’s aunt.
The July 2016 murder of 23-year-old Alexis Lynn Stormo shook those living in the community of Ruch and beyond.
Tuesday, the man accused of killing her, 35-year-old Todd Wilcox, started his murder trial.
Back in July of 2016, police found Stormo’s body along the 400 block of Tumbleweed Trail near Ruch. Police never released how Stormo died, although they say no firearms were used.
In court, the prosecution called several witnesses from a medical examiner responding to the scene to officers first on-scene. All in an attempt to prove Wilcox is the man responsible for Stormo’s death.
“So, he referred to his girlfriend as cheating on him?,” said Jackson County Senior Deputy District Attorney, Allan Smith.
The defense trying to plant seeds of doubt in the mind of the judge. Bringing up points like why law enforcement didn’t test some of the DNA or blood evidence at the scene.
“I’m asking if you ordered them to test anything, anything at all?,” said Elizabeth J.C. Baker, defense attorney.
Or why Todd Wilcox’s brother, Shane, who also lived on the property, wasn’t investigated more thoroughly.
“Did you direct any of the officers who were participating in interviewing Shane Wilcox to stop by later at his home and talk to him?,” said Baker.
The trial is expected to last more than two weeks.
