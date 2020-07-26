Group of employees at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center test positive for COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — A spokesperson for Asante says it’s working with Jackson County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority, after discovering a small group of employees at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The spokesperson says that in recent weeks, there were two separate instances unrelated to each other when several employees at Rogue Regional tested positive.
Asante says they want to re-assure the community “that it is still safe to seek medical care at our hospitals and clinics, and that it’s very important not to delay medical treatment.”
For more information, you can look at the press release here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.