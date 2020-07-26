Home
Group of employees at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center test positive for COVID-19

Group of employees at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center test positive for COVID-19

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A spokesperson for Asante says it’s working with Jackson County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority, after discovering a small group of employees at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The spokesperson says that in recent weeks, there were two separate instances unrelated to each other when several employees at Rogue Regional tested positive.

Asante says they want to re-assure the community “that it is still safe to seek medical care at our hospitals and clinics, and that it’s very important not to delay medical treatment.”

For more information, you can look at the press release here.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »