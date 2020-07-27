Around a quarter of Jackson County’s coronavirus cases are un-traceable

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health says its worrisome that around a quarter of coronavirus cases in the county are un-traceable.
Dr. Jim Shames says around 250 to 300 people are being traced in the county.
He says the un-traceable cases come from human nature, people either forget who they’ve been around or they’re un-comfortable responding to tracing by Jackson County Public Health when contacted.
“It’d be nice to do contact tracing to figure out where that disease came from and it’s worrying when there’s too many situations like that in any given community,” said Dr. Shames.
Dr. Shames encourages everyone to keep up with hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing.
