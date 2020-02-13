Group petitions for Idaho, southern Oregon merger

Home
Ore. — Should southern Oregon become part of Idaho?

A group in southern Oregon is petitioning to move Idaho’s border west to encompass some of Oregon’s rural counties, including Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Douglas, Klamath and more. The reason for the petition, differing political beliefs.

In a statement, petitioner Mike McCarter said rural counties are ignored in the Oregon legislature. He says they tried voting legislators out, but rural counties are outnumbered. He says becoming part of Idaho is a last resort.

The Josephine County District Attorney has prepared the ballot title, but don’t expect it to appear on your ballot just yet. There’s still many more steps needed before you can vote on it. According to the ballot title, the counties make up roughly 21% of Oregon’s population.

