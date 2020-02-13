Central Point Police investigate possible threat to Crater High School

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police say they’ll provide an “increased presence” at a Central Point school after an unverified threat was reportedly made.
The Central Point Police Department said at 9:00 p.m. on February 12, a student told officers a friend said he has seen a Snapchat post from an unknown person that indicated a “generalized threat” to Crater High School. The post wasn’t saved and hasn’t been verified by police.
Officers said as they’re investigating, they’re working with the school to make sure students and staff members are safe. There will be an increased presence of police at Central Point schools as the alleged threat is investigated.
“The Central Point Police Department takes every threat to our schools seriously and the safety and security of every student and staff member in our schools is our primary concern,” officers said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Central Point Police Department at 541-664-5578.