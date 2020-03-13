Home
Gyms putting extra emphasis on hygiene

Medford, Ore — Gyms throughout the area are stepping up efforts to keep any virus or bacteria out of their facilities.

Superior Fitness increased the number of times their staff disinfect surfaces and workout equipment at all their locations.

They also added more hand-washing stations and made hand sanitizer more available.

“What we’ve done is we’ve upped it a little bit with more disinfectant out on the floors so providing a very healthy sanitary place for people to work out,” said Pennie Pons, General Manager of Superior Fitness Gyms.

Superior also welcomed the Health Department to inspect the gyms.

They recommend seniors who want to work out try swimming, since chlorine used in the pools is a powerful germ-killer.

