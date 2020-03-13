Pacific Power won’t disconnect customers who can’t pay during coronavirus outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power is putting disconnects and late fees on hold for regional customers during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The public utility company said, “Pacific Power wants customers to know we are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electrical service and help any customers who are having difficulty paying their electrical bills. The company’s focus continues to be on maintaining the reliability of our service and the safety of customers, communities and colleagues.”
Anyone with questions can call 1-888-221-7070.