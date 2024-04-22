Habitat for Humanity holds wall raising ceremony for two Ashland families

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two families are one step closer to moving into their own brand new homes in Ashland, thanks to Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley.

The nonprofit works with those community members in need to build or renovate affordable homes.

Families put in a total of 500 hours of sweat equity and a small down payment before purchasing their home through a special 30 year mortgage.

Partner families and community members gathered Saturday in Ashland’s Beach Creek community for a special wall raising ceremony.

This ceremony is the official start to the build phase process for the Cohen-Reyes and Martinez families.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to one, learn skills that I’ve never had before,” Ruth Cohen, family member said. “Two it’s an opportunity just to be able to establish ourselves here and grow and have a place for the long term.”

Applications for the next phase of Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Ashland build will be available beginning May 13.

