Harry & David hosts drive through hiring and food drive event

MEDFORD, Ore. — Harry & David hosted a drive-through hiring and food-drive event at its headquarters this afternoon.

The president of Harry & David, Steven Lightman, says most departments are hiring full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

At the same time, whether applying for a job or not, people can donate 5 or more non-perishable food items for fire victims and receive a gift.

“Come through the drive in, it only takes a few minutes to fill in the application. You could walk away with a job, you can start right now, you can start tomorrow and while you’re coming, it’d be terrific if you could bring a few cans of food,” said Lightman.

Lightman says more drive-through hiring and food drive events will be happening again in the near future.

Harry & David is gearing up for it’s busiest season right now, the holidays.

