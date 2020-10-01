Harry & David hosts drive through hiring and food drive event

The president of Harry & David, Steven Lightman, says most departments are hiring full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
At the same time, whether applying for a job or not, people can donate 5 or more non-perishable food items for fire victims and receive a gift.
“Come through the drive in, it only takes a few minutes to fill in the application. You could walk away with a job, you can start right now, you can start tomorrow and while you’re coming, it’d be terrific if you could bring a few cans of food,” said Lightman.
Lightman says more drive-through hiring and food drive events will be happening again in the near future.
Harry & David is gearing up for it’s busiest season right now, the holidays.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.