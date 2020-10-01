Repair shop puts $10k towards repairing cars to give to people displaced by Almeda Fire

Kelly’s Automotive Service is working with the Salvation Army to give away 10 cars for free to people displaced by the fire.
The owners say they still need a few cars, year 2000 or newer to fix up and donate.
People interested in receiving a car need to reach out to the Salvation Army.
“They need to be going through a non-profit like the Salvation Army and have a FEMA number so that they can track and make sure that we have people who have actually lost items,” said co-owner, Lisa McClease-Kelly.
The co-owners say they may be able to donate more than 10 cars.
They say each car gets broken parts repaired along with a basic tune-up, such as brake checks and oil changes.
