Heads up, parents, Exclusion Day is next week

ASHLAND, Ore. — There’s only one more week to get your student’s vaccination records up to date, or they’ll be sent home from school.

Exclusion Day happens around this time every year to make sure that students pre-school through high school are vaccinated in compliance with the law, and if not – that they have their medical or non-medical exemption forms in.

“Once the schools or the daycares or whatever, they review, they then let me know whether all their students are up to date. Schools send the state registry or whatever the schools send me and decide yeah, they need vaccines,” said immunization coordinator for Jackson County, Al Solochier.

Exclusion Day is February 19th.

