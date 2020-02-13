Home
Medford non-profit asking for donations for new shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Hearts with a Mission” is getting ready to open its new Transitional Living Program in the non-profit’s former youth shelter.

The program will support young adults ages 18 to 22 who need help getting off their feet.

Program Director, April Waggoner, says they already have a waitlist for the only 6 beds available.

“We’re really also teaching them life skills while they’re living there for two years on budgeting, money management, finding jobs, [and] employment education,” said April Waggoner, program director for the non-profit’s Transitional Living Program.

Waggoner says they’re still in need of home decor and hygiene supplies before opening this March.

Contact April at [email protected] for more information on how to donate.

