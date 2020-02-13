Medford non-profit asking for donations for new shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Hearts with a Mission” is getting ready to open its new Transitional Living Program in the non-profit’s former youth shelter.
The program will support young adults ages 18 to 22 who need help getting off their feet.
Program Director, April Waggoner, says they already have a waitlist for the only 6 beds available.
“We’re really also teaching them life skills while they’re living there for two years on budgeting, money management, finding jobs, [and] employment education,” said April Waggoner, program director for the non-profit’s Transitional Living Program.
Waggoner says they’re still in need of home decor and hygiene supplies before opening this March.
Contact April at [email protected] for more information on how to donate.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.