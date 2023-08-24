Hiker rescued in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was rescued after she went missing while hiking on a southwest Oregon trail.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, August 18, a 67-year-old woman from Port Orford was dropped off at a trail in the Grassy Knob Wilderness with the goal of hiking to Elk River.

The woman was supposed to contact the person who dropped her off the following Sunday, but she hadn’t done so, deputies said.

On Monday, she was reported missing and a search and rescue operation commenced Tuesday morning.

According to CCSO, the woman’s coat, hat and camera were found shortly after the search began, indicating rescuers were on the right track.

A few hours later, the woman was found in a creek bed about a mile downhill from where she started her hike.

Because she had fallen and was exhausted, she was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.