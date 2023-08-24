Families flock to Children’s Museum to escape smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many families in the Rogue Valley are looking for ways to get out of the house safely despite this smoke.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon reached max capacity Tuesday as a result.

The Children’s Museum said reaching full capacity isn’t something new to staff who are well prepared to handle large crowds.

Director Sunny Spicer said even if they’re at full capacity, families can still come down and enjoy the fun.

“We work to find ways to accommodate families. One of the ways is we have an Annex across the street,” Spicer said. “We have our culinary studio and our clay studio over there.”

Spicer said they are raising money to expand the indoor area of the museum in the future.

For now, she said the best way to find out their current status is to check the museum’s Facebook page.

