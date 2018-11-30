Holiday season kicks-off with the Providence Festival of Trees

The annual Providence Festival of Trees was in full swing Thursday evening.
Providence Community Health Foundation hosts the event every year with the beautiful Christmas trees and displays.
They auctioned off the trees Wednesday night, raising thousands of dollars for the Providence Community Health Foundation and it’s programs to help the community.
The event’s Family Fun event will kick off Friday and continue all weekend.
There will be a holiday shop for kids and adults, and a teddy bear hospital where kids 12 and under can bring in their favorite teddy bear, or purchase one for five dollars, for a full check-up while learning about health and hospitals, as well as a visit from Santa.
You can find more information at providencefoundations.org