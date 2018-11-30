PrimeCare to end contract with HealthNet MedAdvantage in 2019

Jackson County residents enrolled in the HealthNet MedAdvantage plan will need to find new coverage for next year.
PrimeCare announced today that it will end it’s contract with HealthNet MedAdvantage at the end of 2018.
PrimeCare says it’s had a positive relationship with HealthNet for many years, but after it was bought by Centene Corporation earlier this year, their operations systems just weren’t compatible.
“Our offices, our staff here and the staff of HealthNet of Oregon, have worked very hard for the entire year to try and make the relationship work and we simply have been unable to do so,” said PrimeCare of Jackson County CEO Mike Bond.
Enrollee’s have several MedAdvantage plans to choose from during the current open enrollment period, those options are listed in the new 2019 handbook.
PrimeCare suggests contacting your agent or the Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors (SHIBA) for assistance.
Groups with HealthNet commercial plans will not be affected.