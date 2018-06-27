Home Depot hiring for summer jobs

PHOENIX, Ore. — If you’re looking for work this summer, Home Depot may have the job for you.
The national chain is looking to add more freight associates across Oregon this summer. So, Wednesday in Phoenix, the home improvement store held a hiring fair. Anyone could walk in for an interview. Some people were even hired on the spot.
“What we’ve discovered throughout the busy selling season of spring and summer is that we need additional help. And so we’re having a — specifically with our freight flow and our freight teams,” said store manager Brian Blanch.
Help is wanted at all of the Home Depot stores in Oregon.
If you missed the hiring fair Wednesday, you can always apply online at careers.homedepot.com or by texting HOMEDEPOT to 52270.