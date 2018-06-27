Ginger Rogers greets guests at Jacksonville Inn

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — You may have last seen her on the silver screen dancing with Fred Astaire, now you have the chance to dine with legendary actress Ginger Rogers.
A life-size portrait of the star is currently calling the Jacksonville Inn home.
The painting, done by local artist Dona Gelsinger, spent the last 20 years in the upper level of Medford’s Craterian Theater. Now, it’s being retired, but not before letting the public get a chance to admire it.
“It’s nice to know that Ginger was attached to the Valley through her performances and living here in the Valley and what she did for some of our soldiers. And just the fact of having somebody like that, it was good to honor her legacy,” said Brian Gelsinger, Dona’s husband.
Once Ms. Rogers has had the chance to spend some time with her fans, the Gelsingers plan on either selling the painting or placing it in their private collection.