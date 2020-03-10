Homeless shelter takes Coronavirus precaution

Rogue Valley homeless shelters are working to prevent Coronavirus from entering facilities, but with people coming in and out of the buildings, it could prove difficult.
D’Anne Lenford, the Development Director at Medford Gospel Mission says, “We talk to people the minute they come here.”
The organization has been in the community for over 60 years.
“It’s not our first rodeo we’ve been through a number of diseases and different health situations,” Lenford said.
The Mission serves short-term and long-term clients through various programs including overnight shelters. It’s always had intake procedures, but with Coronavirus there’s a new emphasis on personal health.
“We’re covering what’s expected of you to have good hygiene while you’re here, to protect yourself and to protect others,” Lenford continues to say, “If you’re coughing you have to wear a mask. If you have the cold or the flu you have to wear a mask here. And if you’re sick you have to go to the doctor.”
Ledford says that includes making sure people who are ill don’t spread their sickness to others.
