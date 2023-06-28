How Pacific Power decides whether to shut off power to avoid wildfires

A class action lawsuit against Pacific Power followed, and a jury recently awarded damages in the tens of millions of dollars to homeowners.

But even prior to the 2020 fires and the lawsuit, meteorologist Steve Vanderburg said that the company was talking to him about becoming their fire forecaster as they worked to build up expertise during a new age of Northwest wildfires. Now Vanderburg leads Pacific Power’s fire weather team.

The past informing the future

Vanderburg worked for the National Weather Service for 10 years, then for an electric company in San Diego for another 10 years. Now he’s in Portland, and he spent the last year and a half building a massive database of historical fire information for Pacific Power.

That data doesn’t just sit in spreadsheets. It can be turned into graphics, holding 30 years of high-resolution weather and vegetation conditions across the entire western U.S.

“And now we’re analyzing it. We’re looking at — how does that data inform what happens in terms of wildfire risk, in terms of different kinds of impacts on the grid,” he said. “And we’re using that to create products to keep us ahead of the weather.”

The value of that, Vanderburg added, is that they can look at any location on the map and put today’s weather or tomorrow’s forecast into the context of the past 30 years.

Unlike their counterparts over at Portland General Electric, Pacific Power does not have an array of cameras equipped with artificial intelligence walking for telltale signs of smoke to show that a fire has begun. Instead, Vanderburg and his team rely on these databases, along with remote weather stations and workers in the field.

They cover a vast territory, across Oregon and five other states. Six states, all of them diverse in topography, with different weather conditions shaped by the territory.

“It’s both a challenge but also an advantage, because when it comes to understanding how do you predict these things, the more data you have to work with, the better results you may get,” Vanderburg said. “So from an analysis standpoint and trying to understand how do all these conditions impact fire danger, it’s an advantage to have a large service territory. But obviously, forecasting on this scale can be challenging because the weather varies from canyon to canyon and mountain to mountain, and we have a lot of canyons and mountains in our service territory.”

His team is creating forecasts for each state, every day. They look over all of the weather models they’ve developed, combine that with real-time data collection, then produce a forecast for the company that covers Pacific Power’s entire service area.

In the red

To demonstrate how it all works, Vanderburg went back to data from last year, during a time in September 2022 when Pacific Power and PGE both initiated power shutoffs for thousands of customers as a windstorm threatened.

Vanderburg pulled up a map showing one danger area from back then, the town of Sweet Home southeast of Corvallis. On the map, yellow lines demonstrated where the power grid was located.

“So here we are on the night of (September 8),” he said. “The green indicates light winds. We’re pretty much seeing light winds across the area, right? And as we scroll forward in time, you’ll notice that we start to see all these reds showing up along the Cascade crest, and the yellows kind of spilling down the mountains.”

Vanderburg explained that red on this map indicates winds over 50 miles per hour. Yellow is anywhere from 30 to 50, depending on the shade.