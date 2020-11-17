How some gyms are pivoting during the 2-week freeze

MEDFORD, Ore. – Gyms are just one of the businesses being shut down during Gov. Kate Brown’s 2-Week Freeze.
Now, the change has them thinking outside the box.
Locally owned gyms, Club Northwest in Grants Pass and Superior Athletic Clubs in Medford tell NBC5 they’re pivoting to online workouts for members to try at-home.
It’ll help keep members in shape and help the businesses stay afloat during this tough time.
“We realize we’ll be back together soon in reality. And got a lot of virtual opportunities in the next two weeks,” said Scott Draper, owner of Club Northwest.
But Club Northwest isn’t the only gym in the Rogue Valley looking towards this business model.
“We started that process, actually, a couple of weeks ago just to have that option available to members if they couldn’t make it in for a workout,” said Jim Kusnerik, owner of Superior Athletic Clubs.
Both gyms tell NBC5 they had to furlough some employees due to the 2-week Freeze. The owners also said they hope the freeze doesn’t go longer than 2-weeks for the sake of their business and employees.
