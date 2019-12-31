How to comfort pets during loud NYE celebrations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Ringing in the new year can sometimes get a little loud, which could scare your pets.
The Southern Oregon Humane Society says there’s steps pet owners can take to prevent a stressed furry friend tonight. Keeping pets inside and distracted can make all the difference.
“If you’re not going to be home, I would put some music on or the radio to just kind of drown out the sound and something that they can play with,” Estella Cervantes, Southern Oregon Humane Society, said.
If fireworks are going off, a thunder jacket can also be used. They’re available at most pet stores.
