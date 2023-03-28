Human remains found near Glide, positively identified

GLIDE, Ore. – Human remains found near Glide last month have been positively identified.

Investigators say the remains belonged to 36-year-old Megan Dyanne Wendel, of Roseburg.

On Thursday, February 16th, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a call that someone who was out hunting in the Thunder Mountain area found human remains.

Wendel was previously reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department, back in July of 2022.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating her death, which is being considered suspicious.

