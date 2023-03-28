Human remains found near Glide, positively identified

Posted by Shellye Leggett March 27, 2023

GLIDE, Ore. – Human remains found near Glide last month have been positively identified.

Investigators say the remains belonged to 36-year-old Megan Dyanne Wendel, of Roseburg.

On Thursday, February 16th, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a call that someone who was out hunting in the Thunder Mountain area found human remains.

Wendel was previously reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department, back in July of 2022.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating her death, which is being considered suspicious.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Shellye Leggett
View More Posts
Shellye Leggett is an anchor and producer for NBC5 News. You can also catch her anchoring on KMVU FOX26. She comes to the Rogue Valley from Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was a nightside reporter and fill-in weekend anchor for KOAT Action 7 News for 3 years. She has also reported in Colorado Springs, Colorado, South Bend, Indiana and Bozeman, Montana. Shellye was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois with a B.A. in Communication Studies. She then earned a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from DePaul University in Chicago. In her free time, she loves to hang out with her fiancé who's in the Navy, her cat “Tootsie,” watch scary movies with friends and spend time with her extended family who live all over the West Coast. Shellye is excited to explore Southern Oregon and North California and tell your stories.
Skip to content