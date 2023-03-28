SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – Special Olympics is hosting the Siskiyou County Polar Plunge this Saturday.

It from 10 am to 1 pm at the Lake Shastina Community Center. All proceeds go towards providing free year-round sports and competition opportunities for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities in Siskiyou County.

“So, our plunge is still pretty small. So, getting more plungers is our goal. Or just getting more donations because this does fund all of our activities throughout the year.”, said Amy Tucker, Siskiyou County Special Olympics.

Every person that takes the plunge needs to raise a minimum of 125 dollars to participate.

You can also make donations through p2p.onecause.com/siskiyoupolarplunge.

