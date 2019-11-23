Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in Shady Cove

Community members huddled together with heavy hearts to remember Destiny Finch and Malina Nickel.
“In this community of healing and peace, so I couldn’t think of a better place for them on the river here,” Kathy Donner, family friend, said.
Prayers and stories were offered up, reflecting on two lives cut short.
“Something that shouldn’t have happened for their families. Old people are supposed to die, not your young daughters,” Donner said.
The remains of 20-year-old Finch were found last week. Investigators believe her 21-year-old roommate, Shane Ryan Michael Wayman, killed her. The medical examiner said she died of blunt force trauma.
“I could tell you a million things about her. She was the sweetest most soft spoken, kindest gentlest, silly, so goofy, talented. There’s not enough words for her,” Sarah Wilson, family friend, said.
Wayman has also been charged in connection with the disappearance of his aunt, Malina Nickel, back in 2016.
“It rocked our world when Malina went missed three years ago and then to have everything happen that happened in the last ten weeks with closure for Malina, this was something that needed to happen for our community to heal,” Donner said.
Moving forward, friends and family are choosing not to think of the horrific tragedy… But to carry on the legacy of the two women.
“I sincerely hope that we can be shady cove strong and keep that attitude in their name,” Donner said.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.