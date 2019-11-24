International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day connects with families

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local non-profit Winterspring hosted an event Saturday for the survivors of suicide loss. November 23rd is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
People from across southern Oregon came together for support and remembrance at the Smullin Health Center in Medford. The event featured screenings of documentaries about healing from the loss of a loved one. A panel of survivors including NBC5’s own Blakely McHugh shared their own stories of loss and how to cope and heal.
“It’s about bringing people together really in a sacred place, a place that’s safe to honor their loved ones and be given some hope and how we can handle grief,” said Christine Hunter Robertson, a volunteer with Winterspring. “When we come together and remember, there’s a comradery and support.”
If you have lost someone close to you and would like to reach out to the organization, call 541-552-0620.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Texting is also available at 741-741 at any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.
