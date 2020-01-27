Hundreds gather in Grants Pass to March for Life

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Around 500 people gathered for a pro-life march in downtown Grants Pass this afternoon.
The March for Life lands on the 47th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in the U.S.
People met outside the Josephine County Courthouse before marching through town.
The Josephine County pro-life group, Right to Life, staged the event.
“[It’s] such a peaceful event, it’s a family event. Age range is from newborns up to folks in their 80’s that all gather together and are very respectful with their public display,” said director of Right to Life, Steve Raycraft.
The march was large enough that the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety shut down B Street between 6th and 7th streets.
