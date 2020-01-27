Car crashes into ditch on Stevens Road, after neighbors say someone shot out car windows

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A car crashed into a ditch in Eagle Point, after neighbors claim someone chased and shot at it.
Around 11:30 this morning, a woman crashed her car into a ditch on Stevens Road.
Neighbors say she was trying to get away from someone who shot out her car passenger windows.
It appears no one was injured.
One neighbor who witnessed the crash told us what she saw.
“I turned around just in time to see her leaving the pavement, into the little ditch here and through the fence. It was pretty scary,” said neighbor Kim Keaton.
NBC5 News reached out to the Eagle Point Police Department, but did not hear back.
