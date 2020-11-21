Home
Hundreds of Medford students get free backpacks and supplies

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of Medford School District 549C students got new backpacks filled with school supplies Friday.

Students from North and South Medford High School spearheaded the effort, along with school board member Cynthia Wright and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Joy Church.

“This just felt like some small way that we could support families who lost so much due to the fire and economic challenges due to COVID,” said student organizer Kadyn Casper.

The district distributed all the backpacks it had but said more drives could be possible in the future.

