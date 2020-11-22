California’s temporary curfew begins today

CALIFORNIA – The state of California begins it’s temporary curfew today.
California Governor, Gavin Newsom, announced a new curfew for over 90% of the state’s population on Thursday – effecting 41 of 58 counties.
The curfew restricts residents from leaving their homes between 10 pm and 5 am and is supposed to last until December 21st.
California is also ramping up its face mask requirements, saying that individuals must now wear masks outside of their homes.
