I-5 Northbound lanes temporarily closed after multi-car crash, lanes fully open now

PHOENIX, Ore. — Traffic built up after a multi-car crash near Phoenix.
Both I-5 Northbound lanes were closed for almost an hour before one lane re-opened.
Oregon State Police say two cars and a semi-truck were involved in the crash.
The crash left the semi-truck flipped on its side. OSP says there are no serious injuries.
Police say one person was arrested for a DUII at the scene.
Both northbound lanes opened by 5 p.m.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.