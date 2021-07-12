Home
Special Olympics Siskiyou Co. seeking participants for upcoming Polar Plunge

WEED, CA. — Coming up next Saturday, a not-so-polar Polar Plunge fundraiser is taking place in Siskiyou County.

The event supports special Olympic athletes with funds going towards equipment and training costs.

38 people are signed up for the plunge so far, according to area director, Amy Kolb Tucker.

“Everything has scaled down because of COVID so we’re trying to get out the word and encourage people to come join us or sponsor a plunger,” said Tucker.

The plunge is being held at the Weed Community Pool versus Lake Shastina this year.

A ‘Return to Play’ celebration is also being hosted following the plunge.

If you’re interested in taking the plunge or learning more, email [email protected]

