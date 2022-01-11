Iconic Central Point horse supply business moves locations

January 10, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Equestrians need not worry, an iconic Central Point location has moved after decades in the business – but, it’s not closed down.

Horse Blanket Saddles and Tack on E. Pine Street has moved after nearly 40 years in business.

The store is well-known for the horse statue that sat on top of its building.

Owner Kelly Ogle says the move was necessary because the building was falling apart and a city inspector deemed it unsafe.

Ogle says she was lucky to find a new location nearby off of N. 10th Street.

“We see support from all over the valley, we have people all over northern California, on the coast, Klamath Falls calling us about this, a guy over in Bend [is] contacting us about still getting his tack here,” said Ogle.

She says the new location will open up on January 18th.

