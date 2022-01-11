Highway 62 and Rogue Valley Exp. set to get 4 TripCheck Cameras installed this year

OREGON — Oregon Highway 62 and the Rogue Valley Expressway will soon have traffic cameras installed.

ODOT says the ‘smart upgrade’ will help drivers access important information, so they can see what’s happening on the highways.

The installation will begin this month and end in September.

ODOT says a contractor will be installing 4 new Trip Check cameras and 3 permanent message signs at key locations in the corridor.

“This will inform the public, it’ll help them make great decisions so they’re not sitting in traffic, it will help the public so they don’t miss a sign and get up to someplace like Union Creek and then have to turn around,” said ODOT spokesman, Gary Leaming.

The 1.9 million dollar project is being constructed by HP Civil of Salem.

Leaming says if you include all the local government cams, Caltrans, etc. the number of traffic cameras installed in the area is a total of 839.