Illegal garbage dumps found in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NAT’L FOREST, Ore. – Forest Service investigators are asking for help finding the person who illegally dumped garbage and construction debris in the wilderness.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest said law enforcement is asking for anyone with information about garbage dumps in the areas of Eight Dollar Road, Happy Camp Road/Seats Dam, and Briggs Valley Road.

The USFS said all of the garbage dumps have similarities, leading to the belief that they were all dumped by the same person. Investigators suspect the dumping happened between the last week of April and the second week of May.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Wild Rivers Ranger District in Cave Junction at 541-592-4000.