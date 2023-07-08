Illegal marijuana grow busted in Josephine County

KERBY, Ore. – The Josephine County sheriff’s office seized almost 6,000 marijuana plants from a property in Kerby Thursday.

Police recovered and destroyed 5,900 illegal plants at the site.

Police say the property had multiple electrical, water and solid waste code violations. The violations could trigger civil forfeiture procedures.

The suspect was not on the property at the time but police say they will be charged with unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful appropriation of water.

