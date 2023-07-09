Alert issued after vegetation fire in Trail Friday night

TRAIL, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to a vegetation fire near Trail late Friday night.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire was burning in the 1,400 block of Madera Drive, southwest of Trail at 11:30 pm.

Firefighters said the grass fire was burning up the slope at a moderate speed. Because the fire was burning near homes, Jackson County Emergency Management put out an informational alert to residents in the area.

“As we’re getting further into July things are drying out and even in the middle of the night, we are seeing fires with moderate rate of spread. It’s just a good reminder that as we get further into fire season things are apt to burn, they’re ready for that and whatever we can do to keep fires from starting it really does make a big difference,” said Natalie Weber, with ODF.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire within 25 minutes of arriving on the scene, holding it at one acre. Crews said the fire was one hundred percent lined and mopped up as of Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

