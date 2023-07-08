Rent increase limit signed into law

SALEM, Ore. – Senate Bill 611 limits how much rent can be increased in a calendar year.

The limit used to be purely based on the active level of inflation, but now it’s capped at a max of 10% to adjust for the increase of inflation we’ve seen in recent years.

Advocates said the bill will help with the homelessness problems plaguing the state by keeping people in their homes.

“What we saw in the last couple of years was just skyrocketing inflation leading to super high and extreme rent increases for folks, so this bill is designed to put a reasonable cap on that influence,” Sybil Hebb with the Oregon Law Center said.

The bill only protects rentable units that are over 15 years old.

Hebb said that because Oregon rent is so high when compared to other states and vacancies are low, when people have to move, they have nowhere to go, making it even more vital to keep the rent low.

If you’re unsure if you’re protected by this bill, you can seek legal advice through Oregon Law Help.

