In-person Jackson County Fair canceled, livestock shows go virtual

They say with the pandemic restrictions in place, they say that is not possible this year. The Jackson County Fair Board is canceling all elements of the 2020 Jackson County Fair, except for livestock shows and auctions.
“We’re pulling back and we’re putting in all of our efforts on helping these kids show and sell their animals,” said Helen Funk, event director for Expo. “Will the public be able to come? No.”
The shows will broadcast on Facebook Live, with the Expo’s website hosting the auction. “You can have locally raised and butchered animals right here in the Rogue Valley from these kids,” said Funk.
She says the cancellation is not only a large community loss, but a financial one as well. “I think there’s some really great things that are going to come out of the different type of fair this summer, but unfortunately its not going to be the newest, greatest, latest ride.” She says a fair could be held in October, if conditions are right.
If you were looking forward to your favorite deep-fried treat, the Expo is still trying to make that happen. Every Friday in July, it will have a ‘Fair Food Friday.’ Vendors will be set up in the Expo parking lot. Locals bands will play for entertainment and Funk says that you will be able to enjoy it all without leaving your car.
