Gov. Brown announces statewide pause on county applications to reopen

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced a one week statewide pause on all pending county applications Thursday night.
In a press release she says, since easing restrictions across the state, cases have spiked in urban and rural counties.
Governor Brown said in the press release, “This one week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and determine if we need to adjust our approach to reopening. I will work with doctors and public health experts to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it or make other adjustments.”
The press release lists a few highlighted areas of concern including rising hospitalizations, workplace outbreaks, and cases there were not able to be traced back to a source.
She wants to remind the public to take health guidelines seriously, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when you are sick.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.