Local Charity Back to Work Despite COVID-19

Doing charity work is a labor of love for Charlotte Martinson.
She’s volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for 7 years now.
“I love it… I love coming down here”, she says.
Covid-19 was just another bump in the road.
Martinson wasn’t about to let it stop her.
“I’ve been here since 2013, I used to work one day a week but now I’m the manager of the kitchen.”
Despite the non-profit’s main dining room being closed because of social distancing, Charlotte and her fellow volunteers are doing their part to keep the community fed.
“We don’t skimp anyone on quality. So I make sure everything we put out is top quality… Its something they could get at a restaurant.”
Though these volunteers can cook up a great meal… Help is needed… In the kitchen and elsewhere… Now more than ever.
“We need volunteers… Please!”
St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store re-opened May 28th.
It’s urban rest stop, where the homeless can wash their clothes and shower, is next.
