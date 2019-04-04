Home
Inmate accused of jailbreak attempt maintains innocence

Inmate accused of jailbreak attempt maintains innocence

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man is facing more charges after allegedly trying to escape the Jackson County Jail.

Shadow Newman was charged with reckless endangering and attempting to elude a police officer after he led police on a high-speed chase through Jackson County.

Then once in the county jail, the sheriff’s office said he tried to escape.

JCSO said the 28-year-old broke into a locked closet in a temporary holding cell and broke a hole into the ceiling.

Deputies were able to get Newman down after he allegedly assaulted one deputy and caused substantial damage to ceiling tiles and electrical wires.

“He has a mental issues,” Joni Lydic, Newman’s mother said. “As a mother, I want people to know that he is, they’re trying to help him in the jail to get the mental evaluation that he needs.”

JCSO said there could be a mental health issue and has mental health staff at the jail to evaluate him.

Newman pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail with a $25,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office said their facility maintenance staff are working to reinforce the structure of the jail to prevent future issues.

