Intense body cam footage shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Eagle Point in February

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —NBC5 News first told you Thursday, that a grand jury has determined police were fully justified in their use of force, in a fatal officer-involved shooting in February. For the first time, we are seeing the officer’s body camera footage of the dramatic scene, that ends with a suspect taking his own life.
We want to warn you, it is intense. The footage shows a police officer and sheriff’s deputy talking with two men in the suspect vehicle before the passenger pulls out a gun, and starts shooting. We want to remind you that this footage may be hard for some people to watch, take a look.
Multi-agency police response to a domestic disturbance call in Eagle Point ends in gunfire. Jackson County Sheriff’s Corporal, Chad Prins was shot in the chest but survived uninjured, thanks to his body armor. This video is from Eagle Point Police Officer Donny Jordan’s body camera.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Idlewood Drive and Stevens Road, near Church on the Hill on the evening of February 23rd.
The shooting left the passenger in the truck, and the man police were looking for that night, 39-year-old Dale Arthur Amstutz-Dunn, dead. According to an autopsy, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver, Adam Hackworth, was sent to the hospital, after being shot in the arm.
Earlier in the evening, the DA’s office says a witness testified that Amstutz-Dunn was aggressive and paranoid that day. She said he had been released from prison after serving a long sentence, and Dale said things that led her to believe if he was confronted by police, it would end in a shootout.
The DA’s office says the grand jury took less than 10 minutes to determine that officer’s actions were lawful. During the investigation, it was learned that Dale Amstutz-Dunn was wanted by police in regards to a shooting that had occurred in Keizer.
