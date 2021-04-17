Grants Pass schools getting new air ventilation systems during the summer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass School District 7 is getting new air ventilation systems. This comes after an OSHA complaint was filed about the airflow in school buildings.
Superintendent Kirk Kolb said half of the Grants Pass schools don’t have air conditioning, which means there’s no new airflow coming into classrooms.
But during summer break that’s all going to change.
“We’ve secured contractors to update central vac for all of our buildings. So going into next year we’re gonna be in a much better place with regard to [the] air ventilation,” said Superintendent Kolb.
He said the schools that do have AC have quote “pretty good quality” systems. That’s why there’s a focus to update all buildings.
